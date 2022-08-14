Left Menu

Apple orders partners to make 90M units, expects stable sales

Apple anticipates healthy iPhone sales in the coming year despite the global economic slowdown. The same with the iPhone 13, Cupertino instructed its assemblers to adhere to a 90 million target for the iPhone 14.

Apple anticipates healthy iPhone sales in the coming year despite the global economic slowdown. The same with the iPhone 13, Cupertino instructed its assemblers to adhere to a 90 million target for the iPhone 14. According to GSM Arena, the same number of devices as last year, 220 million, are anticipated to be produced by the corporation through the end of 2022.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is certain it can survive the economic hardships other manufacturers are facing in a market that lost 9 per cent in the second quarter and is expected to decline by 3.5 per cent for the entire year. Following the revelation, the stock prices of Taiwanese iPhone assemblers Pegatron, Japan Display, TDK Corp, and Murata Manufacturing all increased.

According to analysts, the downfall of Huawei's high-end handsets and the oversupply of Android devices, in general, are driving up demand for Apple's new product line. The majority of the iPhones are assembled by the Hon Hai Precision Industry, which claimed that "in 2022, the sale of electronics items should see little change."

Next month, it is anticipated that the announcement of a total of four Apple iPhone 14 models, as reported by GSM Arena. New cameras, a punch hole design for a better selfie camera and Face ID, as well as a new A16 Bionic chip, are all likely on the horizon.

