Left Menu

Shah emphasises on human intelligence for counter-terror action

The home minister emphasised upon the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, underscoring the crucial role of district level police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots, officials quoted Shah as saying.Shah also said it has been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:04 IST
Shah emphasises on human intelligence for counter-terror action
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasised on the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, especially the crucial role played by district level police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots. Shah said this while inaugurating the National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022, which brings a unique mix of top leadership addressing national security challenges alongside cutting edge police officers and security practitioners and experts from specialised fields. The home minister emphasised upon the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, underscoring the crucial role of district level police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots, officials quoted Shah as saying.

Shah also said it has been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism. The two-day conference is being attended by the Union home secretary, deputy NSA, DGPs and IGPs of all states and Union territories and DGs of CAPFs.

The conference is being attended by 600 officers from across the country, physically and virtually. On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to crypto currencies, counter rogue drone technology and challenges posed by Maoist outfits.

The home minister also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) developed by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This system will help in quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of centralised finger print database, the officials said.

Shah will be addressing the conference on the concluding day on Thursday. PTI ACB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022