Left Menu

Apple's iPhone 14 launch event might happen in early September

American tech giant Apple, which typically hosts a big event in the first part of September, might be targeting a September 7 date for its next product launch event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 23:56 IST
Apple's iPhone 14 launch event might happen in early September
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple, which typically hosts a big event in the first part of September, might be targeting a September 7 date for its next product launch event. According to The Verge, the news regarding the upcoming Apple event was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As with the company's other events that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan is for this event to be streamed online, Gurman reported.

At the show, Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected to include: the base iPhone 14, a new big-screened iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro phones may be getting some of the flashier upgrades, as they're rumoured to lose the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, gain an always-on display, and have the next-generation A-series processor, as per The Verge.

The iPhones revealed at the event in the past few years have gone on sale shortly after it. Gurman has reported that store workers have been asked to prepare for a launch of some kind on September 16, so for those looking to upgrade, this might be it. At the event, Apple is also rumoured to announce updates to the Apple Watch, including a new higher-end rugged model and a revised Apple Watch SE.

The company is also reportedly working on the next generation of the AirPods Pro, which could come with lossless audio support, a new entry-level iPad that could ditch the headphone jack, and more, so there are many potential products Apple could reveal at the upcoming event, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022