Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 19-08-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 03:35 IST
Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

