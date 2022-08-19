Left Menu

OnePlus recruiting OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testers for OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:18 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is recruiting OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testers for the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R in India to let them experience the newest version of OxygenOS in advance.

The company is looking to bring in 200 beta testers who meet the requirements (analysed below) to attend this Closed Beta Program.

  1. You are using a OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9R (India variant)
  2. You are an active OnePlus Community member
  3. You are willing to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus after you receive the invitation e-mail
  4. You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team on Telegram
  5. The CBT version is not the stable version, which is still in development. After updating to the CBT version, you'll remain patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it.

OnePlus said this will be a short-term Closed Beta Project (usually only a few builds are released), focusing on improving the upcoming OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 9R.

"The Closed Beta Program offers us an opportunity to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on it. To make sure the OxygenOS 13 stable build is available to all of the users as early as possible, we changed the CBT strategies on all of the OxygenOS 13 CBT programs," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

