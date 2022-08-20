Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) rolling out to Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 5G
- Country:
- India
The Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G are now getting realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India, with a braoder roll out to start in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
- Narzo 30 5G - UI version: RMX3242_11.C.03
- Realme 8 5G - UI version: RMX3241_11.C.03
An exciting announcement for all #realme8 5G and #realmenarzo30 5G users!The #realmeUI 3.0 based on Android 12 is now rolling out.#SeamlessFunGet it here for #realme8 5G: https://t.co/6fvXIOQL8CGet it here for #realmenarzo30 5G: https://t.co/8HbLs5CLN2 pic.twitter.com/Q05l7RXREp— realme (@realmeIndia) August 19, 2022
The update brings new features from Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 to both devices. Below is the complete update changelog:
New design
- The all-new design, which emphasizes a sense of space, deliver a simple, clean and comfortable visual and interactive experience.
- Adds Smart Assistant widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions.
- Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and spacing out elements and prioritizes information with different colors to make key information stand out.
- Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.
- Optimizes Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimizes more than 300 animations to bring more natural user experience.
Convenience & efficiency
- FlexDrop is renamed as Flexible Windows and is optimized:
- Optimizes the method of switching the floating windows between different sizes.
Security and privacy
- Optimizes spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages.
Performance
- Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.
- Adds a chart to display your battery usage.
Games
- In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.
- Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.
Camera
- You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.
System
- Optimizes the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.
Accessibility
- Optimizes accessibility:
- Adds visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions.
- Optimizes categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions and general.
- TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar.