Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) rolling out to Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 17:46 IST
Image Credit: Realme
The Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G are now getting realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India, with a braoder roll out to start in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

  • Narzo 30 5G - UI version: RMX3242_11.C.03
  • Realme 8 5G - UI version: RMX3241_11.C.03

The update brings new features from Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 to both devices. Below is the complete update changelog:

New design

  • The all-new design, which emphasizes a sense of space, deliver a simple, clean and comfortable visual and interactive experience.
  • Adds Smart Assistant widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions.
  • Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and spacing out elements and prioritizes information with different colors to make key information stand out.
  • Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.
  • Optimizes Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimizes more than 300 animations to bring more natural user experience.

Convenience & efficiency

  • FlexDrop is renamed as Flexible Windows and is optimized:
    • Optimizes the method of switching the floating windows between different sizes.

Security and privacy

  • Optimizes spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages.

Performance

  • Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.
  • Adds a chart to display your battery usage.

Games

  • In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.
  • Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.

Camera

  • You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.

System

  • Optimizes the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.

Accessibility

  • Optimizes accessibility:
    • Adds visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions.
    • Optimizes categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions and general.
    • TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar.

