Realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) rolling out to Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 5G

The Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G are now getting realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India, with a braoder roll out to start in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Narzo 30 5G - UI version: RMX3242_11.C.03

Realme 8 5G - UI version: RMX3241_11.C.03

The update brings new features from Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 to both devices. Below is the complete update changelog:

New design

The all-new design, which emphasizes a sense of space, deliver a simple, clean and comfortable visual and interactive experience.

Adds Smart Assistant widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions.

Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and spacing out elements and prioritizes information with different colors to make key information stand out.

Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.

Optimizes Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimizes more than 300 animations to bring more natural user experience.

Convenience & efficiency

FlexDrop is renamed as Flexible Windows and is optimized:

Optimizes the method of switching the floating windows between different sizes.

Security and privacy

Optimizes spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages.

Performance

Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.

Adds a chart to display your battery usage.

Games

In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.

Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.

Camera

You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.

System

Optimizes the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.

Accessibility