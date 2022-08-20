Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police starts penalising vehicle owners using pressure horns, modified silencers

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said it has launched a special drive to penalise motorists who use use pressure horns and modified silencers. Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers, the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said it has launched a special drive to penalise motorists who use use pressure horns and modified silencers. The traffic police took to Twitter to inform people about the drive. ''Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi,'' it said. According to the police, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on violators. Modifying silencers come under registration certificate (RC) violation. A senior police officer said although action was already being taken, the focus will now increase. ''Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers,'' the officer said. ''We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill-effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they stop using modified silencers and pressure horns,'' another officer said.

Many people took to the micro-blogging site to laud the city police's decision and also gave suggestions regarding other issues. A user wrote, ''Pls do same for modified Headlights and high beam usage''.

Another user tweeted, ''Good. Please conduct a drive against those who ride on footpaths and also those who ride/drive wrong side.'' PTI NIT CJ CJ

