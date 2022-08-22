Left Menu

Indonesia investigating alleged data breaches at state-owned firms

Indonesia is investigating alleged personal data breaches at state-owned telecoms firm PT Telkom Indonesia's internet service IndiHome and state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), its communications ministry said on Sunday.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 22-08-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 14:02 IST
PT Telkom Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indonesia is investigating alleged personal data breaches at state-owned telecoms firm PT Telkom Indonesia's internet service IndiHome and state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), its communications ministry said on Sunday. Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior communications ministry official, said in a statement the ministry had summoned representatives from Telkom and PLN and had sent recommendations on data protection to both firms.

A Telkom spokesperson told Reuters on Monday that there was no breach of IndiHome customers' data. PLN's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment although it was quoted by local media as saying on Saturday that it was investigating an alleged breach.

Indonesia has had a slew of alleged data breaches in recent years, including on its COVID-19 screening app which led to President Joko Widodo's vaccine records being shared widely on social media in September. A data protection bill aiming to bolster the country's cyber security infrastructure was submitted to parliament in 2020 but has yet to be passed.

