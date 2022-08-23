Left Menu

GSMA accredits Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect solution

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:24 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, has accredited Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect solution which provides secure machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices, the latter announced on Tuesday.

The solution achieved the GSMA certification after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data.

GSMA's Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) is typically required as the necessary security grade by communication service providers (CSPs) globally. The accreditation gives communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises the required level of confidence of using its iSIM Secure Connect in a SaaS delivery model.

The GSMA accreditation paves way for other industry certifications of other Nokia Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services.

"Achieving the GSMA certification validates the strength and effectiveness of Nokia's SaaS information security management system (ISMS) and how we are providing the highest security standards and flexibility that meet or exceed the needs and expectations of our customers in all of our SaaS services. Hitting this milestone underscores the progress we are making to greatly improve the time-to-value that CSPs and enterprises can realize by having on-demand access to our SaaS services," Mark Bunn, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said in a statement.

Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect provides the following benefits:

  • gives control to automate the entire eSIM/iSIM profile lifecycle management process
  • enables CSPs and enterprises to quickly onboard and manage connected devices at a massive scale
  • opens opportunities to monetize services linked to trusted digital identities.

In less than a year, Nokia has introduced seven SaaS services, including iSIM Secure Connect, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, Nokia Home Device Management, and Nokia AVA NWDAF, which enhances network operations with AI/ML-driven closed-loop automation.

