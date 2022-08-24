Norway, Britain donate micro drones to Ukraine

Norway and Britain will jointly supply micro drones to Ukraine to aid in its war with Russia, the Norwegian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The cost of the Teledyne Flir Black Hornet drones, used for reconnaissance and target identification, will be up to 90 million Norwegian crowns ($9.26 million), the ministry said in a statement. ($1=9.7208 Norwegian crowns)

