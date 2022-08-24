Left Menu

Norway, Britain donate micro drones to Ukraine

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-08-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 10:31 IST
Norway, Britain donate micro drones to Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Norway

Norway and Britain will jointly supply micro drones to Ukraine to aid in its war with Russia, the Norwegian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The cost of the Teledyne Flir Black Hornet drones, used for reconnaissance and target identification, will be up to 90 million Norwegian crowns ($9.26 million), the ministry said in a statement. ($1=9.7208 Norwegian crowns)

