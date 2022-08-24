OnePlus 9/9 Pro update brings August 2022 security patch, new camera features

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new OxygenOS 12 update that bumps up the Android security patch level to August 2022 and also brings new Camera features including three filter styles and Movie and Dual-view Video modes.

The OxygenOS 12 C.63 update is rolling out to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India. The builds for other regions will be available soon, the company said in a post on the community forums.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Updates Android security patch to 2022.08.

Camera

Adds three filter styles: Radiance, Serenity, and Emerald.

Adds Long Exposure to adjust exposure time, including the options of Movie vehicles, Water & clouds, and Light painting.

Adds Movie and Dual-view Video modes to improve the user experience.

As always the update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it today, with a broader rollout to begin in a few days. If you haven't received the update yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. Below are other key highlights of the two handsets:

OnePlus 9: 6.55-inch an FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, Warp Charge 65T fast-charging and support for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, Warp Charge 65T and 50W wireless fast charging.