SATO Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Globally

Aims to empower people everywhere to live a better life, every day New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) SATO, an award-winning social business, part of LIXIL, unveiled a new brand identity globally with an updated tagline - ‘A Better Life. Every Day.’ and a refreshed look that reflects its customer-centric approach to business and impactfully communicates the brand’s purpose. At its core, SATO is a transformational brand that empower millions through innovative and award-winning sanitation and hygiene solutions. The brand strives to put these solutions in the hands of more people around the world and, as it expands into new markets, forge new partnerships, and reach more consumers. The new brand tagline - A Better Life. Every Day - encapsulates these attributes and helps establish a stronger emotional connection with its customers and stakeholders. Brand Film Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNGr2ocJtGI. Together with the refreshed identity, SATO has developed the brand personality that run through its new graphics and colours, which are - human, youthful, vibrant, empowering, aspirational, optimistic, and caring. The refreshed brand identity distinctively differentiates SATO from other players in the market and makes the brand easily recognisable and unique, and ensures that their purpose is communicated with impact. Speaking about unveiling the new brand identity, Ms. Janaina Campoy, Leader, Global Marketing and Communications, SATO said, “We are thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand. As a business, SATO focuses on transforming lives by developing affordable sanitation and hygiene solutions that empower people everywhere to live a better life, every day. Our refreshed brand distils our core values and is distinctive, consistent, and easily recognisable and we will use it as a foundation for marketing, branding, and communications to create resonance with our customers.” The new website offers many more features including enhanced product detail pages, installation videos, downloadable brochures and pages that explain in detail about key events in main markets like India and Bangladesh. Visit: www.sato.lixil.com, to find out more. SATO supports LIXIL’s objective to improve the lives of 100 million people around the world by 2025 by developing innovative and affordable sanitation and hygiene solutions.

