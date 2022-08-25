upGrad for Business Introduces Cube Learning Playbook to Streamline Corporate L&D

upGrad for Business, the enterprise arm of upGrad, Asia's largest higher edtech company, launched its 'Cube Learning' playbook – a corporate L&D handbook that delves deep into the skilling outlook of 2022-2024 and brings forward a disruptive 'Cube' strategy to future proof corporates L&D initiatives.

"The 'Cube Learning Playbook' unveils six key strategies that are quintessential for skilling the workforce of 'now' and the 'future," said Minaxi Indra, President – upGrad for Business.

This comprehensive one-of-a-kind playbook identifies the underlying reasons leading to improved employee engagement, role transformation and reduction of skills obsolescence in modern organizations via learning & development planning through the metaphor of a Cube - a perfect symbol of stability and permanence. 'Cube Learning' goes deep into the skilling requirements of the next few years and proposes a revolutionary ''Cube'' method – covering six dimensions including Industry 5.0, Business Results, Credentialing, Speed & Scalability, Standardization, and Measurable Outcomes to help corporates make stronger business decisions while also accelerating their employees' productivity. Commenting on the launch, Minaxi added, "upGrad is currently leading the professional learning space with an objective of empowering USD 5 Trillion economy growth. 'Cube Learning' is an offering from the research & analysis team at upGrad for Business for the HR leaders of global corporates on how they should prepare the L&D plans that would help them build a strong talent pool who are upskilled for the future demands of business while also accelerating scale & growth. The essence of 'Cube Learning' will equip corporates to look through various dimensions and filter the skill gaps for maximised business outcomes." The world is changing right now at the speed of light and how the tasks are executed is going through a technological and digital shift almost every day. Skilled workers are the backbone of development and sustainability, and fresh ideas and innovations produce technology that alters enterprises. The difficulty, however, is in quickly identifying the skilling variables that influence talent at all levels of the talent pyramid as they need to be upskilled and reskilled while also delivering measurable business results. According to the World Economic Forum's research titled The Future of Jobs Report 2020, 50% of working professionals would need retraining by 2025 due to high-speed digital transformation.

To create a market and future-ready workforce, upGrad for Business has been empowering leaders across 1000+ corporates/organizations worldwide with curated L&D programs. With the current launch, the Enterprise arm aims at creating a wider ecosystem that fosters effective project-based LifeLongLearning for professionals to help corporates achieve inclusivity and growth for both employees and employers.

Click here to download a copy of the Cube Learning Playbook: https://programs.upgrad.com/learningplaybook About upGrad for Business upGrad for Business is the B2B arm of upGrad, Asia's largest higher edtech company. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 3 million total registered learners over 100+ countries across the world.

With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad for Business partners with organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. Our solutions span across the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organisational goals, leading to capability building and value generation.

With a 93% program completion rate, 3000+ faculty/mentors, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, the company creates a learning experience perfectly suited to engage working professionals and maximise their potential through continuous skilling.

IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's Executive PG Programme in Data Science is India's first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS). upGrad has ranked No.1 in the #LinkedInTopStartups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the #LinkedInTopStartup list after 2018 and 2019. upGrad made it to the GSV Global EdTech 50 List 2020 and has ranked amongst the Top 50 in the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021. upGrad has been awarded the title of 'Best Tech for Education' by IAMAI in 2019, received the 'Best Education Brands' award by Economic Times in 2018, and the 'Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017.

