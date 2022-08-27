Web News Observer organizes virtual conference on data journalism

On August 26, 2022, Web News Observer, a Mysore-based media outlet, conducted a virtual conference where eminent speakers from the media industry shared their views on the future of data journalism and explained how the industry is set to grow manifold in the coming years.

The conference witnessed the discussion among key speakers who also touched upon topics like SEO, content optimization, and the importance of ethical journalism in today's world.

Ehraz Ahmed, Founder of Web News Observer, who was also a part of the conference, elaborated and said that in times like these when the internet is flooded with fake and unverified news, media organizations have a greater responsibility for tracking the sources of news and verifying facts. And this is where data journalism might help.

The three-hour long conference was organized keeping in mind the current state of journalism around the globe and what can be done to improve it so that organizations and audiences alike can be benefitted from it.

While conferences like these are not an exception, the highlight of this conference was the free flow of conversation, views, and opinions, which helped in getting greater insights into the industry and the way forward.

Musba Hashmi, Co-founder, and Editor-in-Chief of Web News Observer, while addressing the conference, also highlighted the importance of content marketing strategies and keeping in mind the target audience while covering trending news stories.

The media outlet, which recently crossed 3 million unique visitors monthly, is aiming to expand aggressively by acquiring domains like The Clare People and indulging in continuous hiring practices.

Apart from that, the media outlet also aims to conduct several data journalism workshops virtually in the coming months in order to train aspiring candidates and make them job-ready.