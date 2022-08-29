Indio Networks Partners with Beetel Teletech Ltd. To Strengthen Its Presence in the Indian WiFi Market

The value-added partnership will bolster Indio’s effort in the wireless networking product and solutions category Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd. announced its new distribution partnership with Beetel Teletech Limited. The partnership authorizes Beetel to manage the distribution and value-added reselling of Indio’s wide range of wireless networking products and solutions, built for managing community and enterprise WiFi networks.

With Beetel’s PAN India presence and extensive supply chain network, this association will strengthen Indio’s presence in the Indian WiFi market which will help Indio’s partners, integrators, and client’s easy access to Indio’s products and solutions.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Rishikesh Ghare, Founder and CEO of Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to welcome Beetel as our value-added distributor in India and expand our product distribution range through them. With Beetel’s strong network and domain expertise, we are confident that this partnership will benefit the customers in the network solutions sphere. We are sure that Beetel will become our valued partner for the long run in India.” Mr. Sanjeev Patil, Business Unit Head – Networks, Beetel, said, “We are enthusiastic about this partnership with Indio Networks and are ready to take their wide range of wireless networking products and solutions to our customers. Their high-performance, next-generation networking solutions for enterprises will help our customers unlock the power of Wireless, IoT, and Cloud technologies for their businesses. This value-added partnership will help both organizations address the growing demands of uninterrupted and seamless digital experiences through resilient networking solutions. We believe this relationship is an important step as we progress towards our business growth.” About Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Indio Networks delivers next-generation networking solutions that help its customers unlock the power of Wireless, IoT and Cloud technologies for their business. Indio Networks has been serving customers across the globe since 2005, with a unique blend of products and solutions which deliver the right value at the right price, simplifying connectivity for everyone.

Indio’s products are deployed in over 45 countries and serve tens of millions of users each month. Indio Networks also debuted into TIP OpenWiFi System (India’s first commercial wireless networking solution built on the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) OpenWiFi stack). Indio’s products and solutions are compatible with Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi.

Indio has been an active contributor to open-source community for many years. Indio will continue to work closely with the TIP OpenWiFi community to enhance and deploy TIP OpenWiFi in the coming years.

Discover more on https://www.indionetworks.com and follow Indio Networks on LinkedIn.

About Beetel Founded in the year 1987, Beetel is one of the oldest and reputed brand names in the Industry, a pioneer in the landline phone category. Beetel is focused on manufacturing as well as distributing a huge range of products in the form of mobile devices, mobile accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions and network solutions, as well as fixed landlines. Beetel distributes a host of iconic brands like Avaya, Poly, Samsung, Huawei, QSC, RADWIN, Ruckus, RAD, and Actelis. Beetel is known for its innovative product solutions and latest technology, which are offered to customers at the most prudent prices. In India, Beetel is spread via 10,000 retailers and 500 channel partners.

Beetel also extends Technical Services (Pre & Post Sales, Installations, Cloud, AMC etc.) helping with designing Solutions to get them ready followed by System Configurations & Programming, covering the entire spectrum of services. Overseas, Beetel’s services are extended to over 35 countries spread across five continents in the world. The company till date has manufactured over 100 million landline phones, a household Indian brand needing no introduction, which has been serving Indian customers since 1987. Discover more on: https://www.beetel.in and follow Beetel on LinkedIn.

