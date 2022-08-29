Reliance collaborates with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.
Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud.
It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Jio
- Mukesh Ambani
- Google Cloud
- India
- Qualcomm
- Reliance Industries'
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens to kill Mukesh Ambani's family
Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens Mukesh Ambani's family; police detain 1 suspect
Jeweller calls up Reliance hospital, threatens to harm Mukesh Ambani and kin, held
Amidst global crisis, India stands out as beacon of growth and stability, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 45th AGM.
Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in petrochemicals, textile business, says Mukesh Ambani.