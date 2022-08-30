Left Menu

Apple's iPhone 14 series will have 80 per cent Samsung Display screens

It seems like Samsung Display will once again be dominating the panel shipment for iPhones, a report by Ross Young from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) states.

30-08-2022
It seems like Samsung Display will once again be dominating the panel shipment for iPhones, a report by Ross Young from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) states. According to GSM Arena, internal info suggests that Apple procured 82 per cent of panels from Samsung, 12 per cent from the Korean company LG Display and the other 6 per cent from the Chinese BOE.

The report revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max units would have only Samsung panels at the beginning. Apparently, LG is struggling to keep up with the demand and has "technical challenges", and will begin providing screens as early as September. On the other end is the Chinese maker BOE, which is capable of manufacturing in significant volumes but Apple has limited the purchases to the iPhone 14 series, with no Pro in sight. Samsung's share is similar to what it was in the iPhone 13 series when it provided 83 per cent of all panels, reported GSM Arena.

Detailed info from Young suggests that shipments from display factories to assembling plants were 1.8 million in June, 5.35 million in July, over 10 million in August and over 16.5 million in September. This means Apple is preparing to have at least 34 million units for the first three months of iPhone 14 sales. Apple's launch event will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced. It will also be interesting to see the new A16 chipset that will power only the Pro versions, as well as new smartwatches, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

