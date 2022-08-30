Left Menu

Centre working to develop portal for ‘ease of living’ of pensioners

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:21 IST
The Centre is working to develop an integrated portal to enhance ''ease of living'' of pensioners, said a senior official in the department of pension under the Union personnel ministry.

V Srinivas, Secretary of Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), was speaking after inaugurating a two-day bankers' awareness programme here. Srinivas stressed on providing seamless experience to pensioners for which the DoPPW is working on an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning enabled integrated pensioners portal, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

The portal would link the DoPPW's portal Bhavishya and pension portals of various banks, creation of chat bot to ensure seamless interaction between pensioners, government and banker, it said.

Srinivas said the department is setting up a technology team for creating the above digital systems as the first deliverables in collaboration with Punjab National Bank (PNB) as well as with other banks. Utmost attention is to be given on process and people related grievances by PNB, the statement said. "Use of fintech in much larger way will enable quality of life for pensioners," it said.

To enhance "ease of living" of pensioners and family pensioners, DoPPW has taken a number of welfare measures in pension policy as well as in digitisation of pension related processes, the statement said.

