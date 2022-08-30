Left Menu

Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:34 IST
Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex and VK to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some unspecified terms aimed at preserving competition.

Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform and homepage to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet.

