Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex and VK to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some unspecified terms aimed at preserving competition.

Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform and homepage to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet.

