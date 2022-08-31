Digital logistics initiative to help industry highlight service-related issues: Comm Min

The commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday said it is developing a dashboard to help the industry flag issues or give suggestions to the government on matters related to logistics services.

The dashboard is expected to be launched for all authorised industry associations soon, it said. To streamline inter-ministerial coordination of service-related issues in logistics, an institutional mechanism, such as the Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti, is also under consideration, the ministry added. ''Such endeavours are expected to give a significant boost to India's logistics efficiency,'' it said.

It also said that the creation of a user-interactive dashboard will allow authorised user associations to log in and lodge issues or suggestions for the government to track and resolve them in a transparent manner. It will not only allow the division to address issues related to a single ministry/ department but also multiple ministries/departments.

A user demonstration of the system was organised recently. In that, the prototype of the system and its benefits were discussed. ''The initiative is expected to help in the identification of procedural issues that lead to lower efficiency in logistics and higher logistics costs,'' the ministry said.

The user interaction dashboard is part of several initiatives being developed by the logistics division of the ministry to address the technology, services, and human resource-related aspects of logistics efficiency in the country.

