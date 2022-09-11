Stakeholders' consultations underway for making national e-commerce policy: DPIIT secretary

Stakeholders' consultations are underway to formulate the national e-commerce policy which is aimed at promoting the growth of the sector in the country, a senior official has said.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that a draft of the policy has been prepared after detailed public consultations and valuable suggestions have been received.

''Stakeholders' consultations are underway to formulate the national e-commerce policy,'' he told PTI.

Talking about the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, Jain said that states and Union Territories have been onboarded to adopt the mechanism.

A portal has been developed for all states and UTs and all of them have been sensitised on the usage of the PM GatiShakti state masterplan for integrated planning of infrastructure projects.

The PM GatiShakti plan was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of multi-modal operation and last-mile connectivities.

''Training of state officials is being undertaken by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics) and 862 personnel of states and UTs have got physically trained either at the BISAG-N campus or through BISAG-N visit to the state,'' Jain said.

He added that states are encouraged to integrate data layers on the portal for infrastructure planning and 638 integrated data layers have been integrated by the states on the state masterplan portals.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over Rs 500 crore, would now route through the Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative under which the national master plan digital platform was created.

An integrated infrastructure network planning group has been constituted with representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.

