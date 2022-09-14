Left Menu

Apple A16 chip's AnTuTu test shows impressive improvement in GPU performance

Even though earlier Geekbench result of Apple's A16 chip painted a particularly grim picture of its performance but now things seem to be looking up as the AnTuTu team has dug up results from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 09:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Even though earlier Geekbench result of Apple's A16 chip painted a particularly grim picture of its performance but now things seem to be looking up as the AnTuTu team has dug up results from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to GSM Arena, the Pro variant posted a total score of 978,147, while the Pro Max managed 972,936. This represents an improvement of around 19 per cent compared to the 13-series models.

Also, since the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models use the chipset from the iPhone 13 Pro duo, this is a comparison within the 14-series as well. The vanilla iPhone 14 phones were also upgraded to 6GB of RAM like last year's Pros. GSM Arena reported that the breakdowns show that the CPU performance went up by a respectable 17 per cent, while the memory score is up by 10 per cent. It's really the GPU that impresses with a 28 per cent jump over the previous generation.

It is surprising that Apple didn't mention it during the presentation as this might be the highest generational improvement in recent years. For comparison, early AnTuTu results for the iPhone 13 Pros last year showed a 17 per cent increase in CPU score over the 12 Pro generation and 19 per cent for the GPU. In 2021, it was the memory score that wowed with a 44 per cent jump, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

