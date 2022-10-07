France's Macron says still can't attribute blame for NordStream attacks
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:13 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Nordic leaders had told their European partners it was still impossible to say at this stage who was behind attacks on the NordStream pipeline.
He added that French infrastructure such as pipelines, cables and satellites were points of vulnerability and needed to be reinforced in the current context of geopolitical tension.
