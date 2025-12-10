European Shares Tread Softly Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

On Wednesday, European shares experienced a slight dip as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's imminent decision on interest rates. The session also saw market players evaluating a slew of corporate updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% to 577.43 by 0808 GMT, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses. Germany and Spain's shares mirrored this trend, each dipping by 0.1%, along with France's CAC 40. This follows a narrow approval of France's 2026 social security budget, which proved a costly political feat for the government.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision, expected to result in a 25 basis points rate cut, remains at the forefront of market attention. Investors will closely analyze Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for insights into the bank's monetary policy plans amidst a softening economic landscape. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero made notable gains, climbing 6.1% after announcing a strategic review aimed at its capital allocation.

