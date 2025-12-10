Left Menu

Nick Clegg Joins HIRO Capital for European Spatial AI Boom

Nick Clegg, former Meta executive and UK Deputy PM, joins HIRO Capital's venture to boost spatial AI innovation in Europe. The firm plans to invest over 500 million euros in robotics, augmented reality, and more. Clegg highlights Europe's strong tech scene and opportunities in spatial computing technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:43 IST
Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg, former president of global affairs at Meta and ex-deputy prime minister of Britain, has joined HIRO Capital. The venture capital firm aims to accelerate spatial AI innovation in Europe, with Clegg playing a strategic role, according to the firm's announcement on Wednesday.

Clegg will work alongside HIRO's general partners, including Luke Alvarez, Cherry Freeman, and gaming legend Ian Livingstone, in the newly established HIRO III fund. This fund manages over 500 million euros earmarked for deploying in the spatial AI field. Meanwhile, Yann LeCun, the outgoing chief AI scientist at Meta, will join HIRO's advisory board.

Clegg emphasized Europe's potential in spatial, immersive computing platforms that influence industries like robotics and augmented reality. The fund plans to make significant investments in fields like robotics and gaming, providing crucial scale-up capital in Europe, the continent with a flourishing tech startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

