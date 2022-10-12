Google Meet users can now join/start meeting directly from Jamboard on the web

Google Meet has added the option to join or start a meeting directly from Jamboard on the web. This makes it easier for you to seamlessly present your jam and start collaborating. This feature is available on the web.

Google says this feature will be particularly helpful for presenters, who can share their Jam to illustrate a new idea or concept and receive their audience's reaction in one place.

"Effective team meetings are a critical component to unlocking innovation facilitated by human connection and collaboration. A key component of this is the ability to communicate seamlessly whether you're joining in a meeting room or remotely. Bringing Google Meet into Jamboard allows everyone in the meeting to collaborate while having a conversation," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The feature will start gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains on October 20 and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual roll-out will start on October 31. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

For Workspace admins, this feature will be ON by default for all domains with Jamboard enabled. There is no end-user setting for this feature.

In parallel, Googe has announced the ability to transcribe a Google Meet video meeting into a Google Doc. When turned on, a transcribing badge will appear in the top left corner of the meeting.

This feature can only be accessed when using Google Meet on a desktop or laptop and is available in English. The transcribed file is saved in the hosts "Meet Recordings" folder in Google Drive, similar to meeting recordings.

This feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.