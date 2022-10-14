The Uncontested: The BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Best-in-class performance: High-revving V8 engine with 625 hp, 0-100 in 3.3 seconds.

• M xDrive with Active M differential guarantees maximum traction and driving dynamics for everyday driving, as well as at the racetrack.

• Special 50 Jahre M badging signalling exclusivity.

• 20” Jet Black Alloys with Red M Compound Brakes. • New features like Comfort Access System & Soft Close Doors as standard. #BMWM #50YearsOfBMWM #50JahreBMWM #WeAreM Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M5 Competition in India today. Available as Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), this exclusive edition can be booked online from today onwards.

BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars.

For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The BMW M5 Competition is often referred to as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a saloon offering the utmost in terms of luxury and comfort, while having a 4.4l twin turbo V8 roaring under the hood. The M5 Competition provides undiluted M feeling with unmatched performance features like retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, track modem, active M differential with centrailsed intelligent control, bespoke engine mounting, special M Sport exhaust system, M multifunction seats and set-up button that come together to offer even better driving dynamics and superior comfort levels.

The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of - BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: INR 1,79,90,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’.

Exterior of the BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition makes an immediate impression with its front look that consists of the new BMW Individual lights Shadowline that adds a dark-tinted accent to the BMW Laserlight and the L-shaped light tubes connecting towards the kidney grille in narrow streaks. The exclusive, BMW Individual paint finish in Aventurine Red lends it a striking look. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic 50 Jahre M Emblem. Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. Black styling details all over the exterior underline its elite status. The BMW kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars, the mesh on the M gills, mirror caps and the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid all have a High-gloss Black finish. Black M5 Competition badges adorn the kidney grille, the gills and the boot lid, while the door sill plates have an illuminated version. The rear design features new 3D rear lights with densely illuminated LED bars which give a new interpretation to BMW typical “L-shape”. The rear apron includes black inserts. The standard M compound brake now features callipers in red high gloss. The quad tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome.

Interior of the new BMW M5 Competition is sporty and luxurious. Bespoke upholstery in leather Merino elevates the interior in Aragon Brown BMW Individual headliner anthracite and high-gloss Shadow Line provide a luxurious feel. M multifunction seats with integral head restraints, an illuminated ‘M5’ logo and extended functions come as standard. Exclusive functions such as M Seat belts, M footrest and pedals, M Leather Steering Wheel, seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, automatic tailgate add to the comfort. Adding to the sense of space is the large Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 4 zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. The soft-close function for doors adds to convenience in closing doors softly and quietly. Comfort access system enables easy ingress and egress from the vehicle with features such as keyless entry, automatic locking, contactless opening of tailgate etc. The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport exhaust system, M high performance compound brakes and 20-inch M jet black alloy wheels in the standard profile. The high performance V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology under the bonnet of the new BMW M5 Competition is the most powerful V8 offered by BMW’s M Division and it goes about its business in racing-car-derived, high-revving style. It imposes muscularity and supreme power delivery. Specially designed bespoke engine mounts with a stiffer spring rate result in even more rapid engine response offering greater directness and precision. The engine generates maximum output of 625 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can use both the selector lever and the shift paddles on the steering wheel to intervene manually. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows the driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions. The new two-button operating concept in the centre console originates from the BMW M8. Using the M Setup, the driver can further improve driving dynamics, be it comprehensive driving stabilisation. M Mode selector on the centre console. It adjusts the contents of the instrument cluster displays and the Head-Up Display and can be used to activate the ROAD and SPORT settings. The BMW M5 Competition also offers TRACK mode, for an undiluted M experience on race circuits.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display. This makes it even easier to keep a clear eye on the myriad functions associated with the driving dynamics systems and BMW M xDrive all-wheel drive, which can be altered to 2WD mode. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats and is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. BMW Head-Up Display to a special M View projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver's field of vision. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

The new BMW M5 Competition presents best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

