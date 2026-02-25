Gold Market Surges Amid U.S. Tariff Confusion
Gold prices rose on Wednesday due to investor uncertainty following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against President Trump's tariffs. As geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties mount, precious metals are seen as safe investments, with gold stabilizing and potentially gaining in value.
Gold prices experienced a noticeable increase on Wednesday as investors sought the safety of the precious metal. This surge occurred following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn several of President Donald Trump's tariff measures, creating uncertainty in the market.
The price of spot gold rose by 0.5% to $5,174.76 per ounce in Asian trading, following a day where it had sharply dropped after reaching a three-week high. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures climbed by 0.3% to $5,192.20 for April delivery. Analyst Kyle Rodda highlighted the ongoing appeal of gold, especially with fluctuations in U.S. fiscal and trade policies.
In the broader market context, the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated no immediate changes to interest rates, while expectations built for rate cuts. The geopolitical landscape, including impending U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, further bolstered the allure of precious metals such as silver and platinum, which also saw gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Don't bet on lower prices, businesses say, even after emergency Trump tariffs were shot down
US Senate Democrats introduce bill to force refunds of Trump tariffs deemed illegal
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty
Nasdaq Surges as Supreme Court Overturns Trump Tariffs
Stocks Stable After Supreme Court Reverses Trump Tariffs