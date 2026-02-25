Gold Market Surges Amid U.S. Tariff Confusion

Gold prices experienced a noticeable increase on Wednesday as investors sought the safety of the precious metal. This surge occurred following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn several of President Donald Trump's tariff measures, creating uncertainty in the market.

The price of spot gold rose by 0.5% to $5,174.76 per ounce in Asian trading, following a day where it had sharply dropped after reaching a three-week high. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures climbed by 0.3% to $5,192.20 for April delivery. Analyst Kyle Rodda highlighted the ongoing appeal of gold, especially with fluctuations in U.S. fiscal and trade policies.

In the broader market context, the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated no immediate changes to interest rates, while expectations built for rate cuts. The geopolitical landscape, including impending U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, further bolstered the allure of precious metals such as silver and platinum, which also saw gains.

