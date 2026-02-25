Religious Tensions Surge After Elderly Muslim Man Assaulted

An elderly Muslim man was reportedly assaulted and coerced into chanting religious slogans after he offered prayers on a vacant plot near a temple. The incident, captured on video, shows the man, Shahid, being beaten with sticks and verbally abused by several individuals.

The police confirmed the attack occurred in Jagatpura during the month of Ramzan when Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, was praying near the Atriya Temple. Concerned community members filed a complaint, indicating that one of the alleged attackers is a murder convict currently on parole.

Municipal Councillor Parvez Qureshi and Congress leader Sofia Naz condemned the attack, calling for an impartial investigation and emphasizing the need for preserving social harmony. Local authorities have promised legal action following a medical examination of Shahid.

(With inputs from agencies.)