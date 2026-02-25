Technical Glitch Grounds Baghdad Airport Temporarily
Baghdad airport was temporarily closed due to a technical fault, according to Iraq's Transport Ministry. Repairs are underway, and the facility is expected to reopen shortly. There are no security issues affecting the reopening, as confirmed by the ministry's spokesperson.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:02 IST
Baghdad's international airport faced a temporary shutdown on Wednesday following a reported technical fault, as confirmed by Iraq's Transport Ministry.
The facility's closure is expected to be brief, with repairs already in progress, according to a spokesperson from the ministry speaking to state news agency INA.
Officials assured there were no domestic or international security concerns influencing the delay in resumption of services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
