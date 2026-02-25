The surrender of Maoists' politburo member Devuji, also known as Thippiri Tirupati, and three other senior operatives in Telangana is a pivotal event in the effort against Left Wing Extremism, according to a senior Chhattisgarh police official. Devuji and his associates, entrenched in the Maoist hierarchy for decades, have relinquished violence, indicating a significant shift towards peace and development.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, emphasized the symbolic and practical implications of this development. The steady weakening of the Maoist leadership highlights a trend towards the collapse of the organization, offering hope for an end to long-standing violence. Improved governance and aspirations among local communities have created an environment ripe for transformative change.

Pattilingam urged remaining Maoist cadres to abandon extremism, ensuring them of opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration. Through strategic operations and changing socio-political dynamics, the region is edging closer to lasting peace, signaling a promising future for local communities. The era of violence is fading, paving the way for progress and development.