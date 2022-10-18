Left Menu

India has wide AI talent pool and can partner with UAE in implementation, says industry leader

India has a wide talent pool for artificial intelligence, virtual reality and blockchain technologies, and can be a great partner to the UAE in their implementation, a leading industry figure has said.Sunder Jagannathan, Co-Founder PropVR - a proptech firm- told PTI that these are the major areas that will impact the metaverse and it is a growing sector across the globe.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sunder Jagannathan, Co-Founder PropVR - a proptech firm- told PTI that these are the major areas that will impact the metaverse and it is a growing sector across the globe. “The UAE has in many ways already adopted these technologies in their government sector and services, which helps boost the adaptation in the country. India has a wide talent pool for these technologies, and can be a great partner to the UAE in implementation,” Jagannathan said. Calling Metaverse a massive global opportunity, Jagannathan said the UAE has definitely taken a lead with the launch of Dubai metaverse assembly, by calling global experts and industries from around the world.

“With the government department and policymakers aligned on the metaverse strategy, there are definitely more opportunities that will open up in each sector,” he said.

Jagannathan said that the UAE is leading the curve as the Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs in the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies. “India on the other hand recently launched their 5G, which brings a lot of research and companies entering the space,” he said. PTI Corr NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

