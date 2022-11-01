A Hub for emerging technologies and multi-disciplinary engineering

GROOMING GLOBALLY COMPETENT, INDUSTRY-READY PROFESSIONALS HITAM is a top-ranked Autonomous engineering college with an exemplary legacy of 22 years. The institution stands apart with its unique 'Doing Engineering' pedagogy and offering engineering education that enables students to emerge hands-on engineers. HITAM implements best practices developed in collaboration with world-class partner institutions, to create an outstanding learning experience for students. Initiatives like project-based learning (PBL), experiential platform for learning and outreach in real time engineering (XPLORE), etc., ensure students at HITAM learn beyond the classroom. RECOGNITIONS CATAPULTING HITAM INTO THE ELITE LEAGUE HITAM is affiliated to JNTUH and has been accorded the Autonomous status by UGC. It received NAAC accreditation with A+ grade, and NBA accreditation for all eligible branches - CSE, ECE, EEE and Mech. Ranked 90th (All- India) and 10th (in Hyderabad) in the Times Engineering Institutes rankings 2022, conducted by an independent research agency Avance India. HITAM's standing is a clear validation of its achievements across spheres.

COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIPS FOR A PROFOUND LEARNING EXPERIENCE Realizing the need for dynamic and worldclass collaborations, HITAM has forged partnerships with premier educational institutions like International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad) and Woosong University (South Korea), and undertaken industry partnerships with IBM, CISCO and Google Developer Student Club.

IMPACTFUL LEARNING Engineering education should be an agile system, which continuously accommodates changes in technology and manufacturing methods, to ensure graduates possess the knowledge, skills and capabilities required by the industry. The main goal is to reduce the competency gap between engineering graduates and employer's expectations.

As part of its hands-on engineering methodology, HITAM places utmost premium on experimental and experiential learning,which is also in sync with latest technology developments and current industrial practices.HITAM's unique Xplore program, EPICS, EWB, Grand Challenges Scholars Program are all aligned towards this objective.

CUTTING-EDGE SKILLS THAT SET STUDENTS APART HITAM has Centers of Excellence in Robotics, IoT, Vertical Farming, Hydroponics and Aquaponics. These multidisciplinary centers help students learn beyond the classroom and gain hands-on experience in building products. These are supplemented by various Student Skill Development Centers (SSDC), which offer structured programs for gaining required skills. The Student Self Governance (SSG), Toastmasters International and various Affinity Clubs at HITAM, help students in mapping leadership and management roles for smooth functioning of the institution. FACULTY AND PEDAGOGY As an autonomous college, HITAM has curated a dynamic curriculum incorporating current technology and industry trends. The institution's experienced faculty, along with Adjunct faculty and Visiting faculty use innovative pedagogy and current industry experience to enhance the learning and understanding of students. DESIGNING AND LAUNCHING CAREERS The Career Design Center (CDC) at HITAM works closely with students, in shaping their careers and helping them with placements. A team of dedicated professionals, help students build soft skills, life skills, aptitude, reasoning, and specific technical skills needed to transform into complete professionals. A HIGH ORDER OF LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE HITAM draws its vision, values, guidance and performance metrics from a team of eclectic and accomplished individuals, who have student-centric predilection and superlative standards of professional competence to deliver an unparalleled learning experience for students.

B.TECH COURSES AT HITAM λ Computer Science & Engineering λ CSE - AI & ML λ CSE - Internet of Things λ CSE - Data Science λ CSE - Cyber Security λ Electronics & Communications λ Electrical & Electronics λ Mechanical Engineering STUDENT ACHIEVEMENTS THAT STAND AS A TESTIMONY λ Kephi Innovations, which was incubated at HITAM Innovation and Incubation Centre (HIIC), is one of the 100 start-ups across India which received a grant of Rs. 20 lakhs for Aqua Reformer, a Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-up Challenge by AMRUT 2.0, a GoI initiative λ Team Helix of HITAM (HITAM Meta Centre for Ponics) was a semi-finalist (Among top 94 out of 1200 teams from across the world) in 'CISCO Global Problem Solver Challenge' for Aqua Reformer λ Solar Pool Skimmer has received the Best Innovation Award under TSIC Innovator scheme of Government of Telangana λ Alankar Achadian, Graduate of Mech. Engineering (2021) & Anjali Verma, Graduate of ECE (2021) of Team Density, were Winners in 'Earth Category' from India in the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 λ XPLORE - Of all UBA registered colleges, 4 Projects of HITAM were selected for Atmanirbhar NorthEast Conclave, Cotton University, Guwahati λ Dibya Kumari (NSS), ECE has secured 1st position at State level - National Youth Parliament Festival (21-22), Elocution Competition in the presence of Hon'ble PM Sri Narendra Modi Website: www.hitam.org Email: admissions@hitam.org Call / WhatsApp: 9247001102 College Code: HITM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)