SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission in three years
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most-powerful active rocket, lifted off for the first time in more than three years on Monday from Florida's Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk's company sending a group of satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force.
The rocket system, representing three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, lifted off at a SpaceX launch pad. The rocket's two side boosters were due to land in synchrony on adjacent concrete slabs along Florida's east coast roughly eight minutes after liftoff.
