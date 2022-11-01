Left Menu

Uralchem to send free fertiliser from EU to Malawi -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:09 IST
Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem-Uralkali plans to send the first humanitarian supply of fertiliser from a European Union port to Malawi, the TASS news agency quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.

Uralchem is ready to supply in total 240,000 tonnes of its fertilisers currently blocked in EU warehouses to Africa for free, TASS reported.

