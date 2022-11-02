Left Menu

U.S. FCC commissioner to visit Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-11-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 09:04 IST
U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr will visit Taiwan this week, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said on Wednesday, the latest senior official from the country to visit the island.

Carr will meet with "Taiwan interlocutors" to discuss issues including telecommunications and cybersecurity from November 2-4, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement to Reuters.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own, has in the past reacted with anger to such official exchanges between Taipei and Washington. (Reporting By Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

