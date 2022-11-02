Carmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitter

Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday that it monitored all social media channels which involved its brands and will continue to do so in the wake of a new leadership at Twitter, where Stellantis would be "vigilant." "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through its advertising agencies. This vigilance will continue towards Twitter's new leadership," said Stellantis in a statement sent to Reuters.

In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by his firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, Reuters reported, citing sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)