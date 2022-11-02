Erdogan tells Zelenskiy ability of Ukraine, Russia to sell grain critical
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:39 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said.
Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts should be increased to end the war with a just solution, his communications directorate said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Ukraine
- Erdogan
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received U.S. funding
Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received U.S. funding
IAEA chief hopes to return to Ukraine 'soon' over nuclear plant talks
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine