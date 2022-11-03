Gogoro Inc partners with Zypp Electric to launch pilot proj for last mile delivery in Delhi

Taiwanese electric mobility solutions provider Gogoro Inc on Thursday announced a partnership with Zypp Electric to launch a pilot project for last mile deliveries in the national capital to study scaling up opportunities for its operations in India.

Under the partnership, Gogoro will provide six of its battery swapping stations, batteries and 100 electric scooters to Zypp Electric, which is an EV as-a-service platform.

Depending on the outcome of the pilot project, Gogoro will consider further expansion here in India, including localisation in manufacturing of battery and swapping stations, its Founder and CEO Horace Luke told reporters here.

''It will start at 100 (EVs), where we will end up we do not know yet. It really is about collecting great data, calibrating our technology, and really based on the use case of the population that is in India, to basically refine our system so that we can actually get ready for India,'' he said.

On the localisation of battery and battery systems, Luke said, ''Our manufacturing partner is Foxconn... So we are teaming up our technology with their manufacturing investment and capability in India to really localise and create high value technology manufacturing.'' Gogoro and Foxconn are making significant investment in ''manufacturing capability and localising of our key technology here in India'', he said without disclosing details.

For electric scooters, he said market demand will decide as to whether Gogoro goes with its India partner Hero MotoCorp or set up its own production unit.

India's leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has also invested in the Taiwanese firm.

Globally, Luke said Gogoro has partnered with over 10 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for its open battery swapping modular technology for electric two-wheelers, including Yamaha and Suzuki in Taiwan.

In India also, he said that the company is open for partnerships as there is a huge potential for electrification of the mobility sector in the country.

''We expect this partnership to set an example for how a network of battery swapping stations and EVs which will create a robust EV ecosystem towards solving the last mile problem efficiently across the country,'' Zypp CEO and Co-Founder Electric Akash Gupta said.

Started in 2011, Gogoro has crossed more than 350 million battery swaps so far.

