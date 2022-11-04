The Biggest Technological Advancements in Online Gaming

Online gaming is not something that is new to our lives, but it has soared to new heights in the past few years and one of the keys to that growth is the number of technological advancements the industry has seen. These advances have helped many gaming companies improve not just their games, layouts, and also the functionality of the players and the way they approach their platforms.

We're going to take a more in-depth view of the exciting technologies that have fuelled this popularity. Many of these advancements that you see below are on the recommended slot games that are admired by both pros and casino novices!

3D animations

Slot machines are not only one of the most played online games, but they are a perfect example to use to examine the impact of technology in gaming. A lot of the biggest technological advancements are tailored for them. The first-ever online slots were incredibly basic, with little to no animations.

To keep players interested and excited about playing their machines, slot game developers started to develop methods of making their machines stand out whilst adding more atmosphere and showmanship. One of the biggest developments to do this was adding 3d animations to their games.

These animations have gotten to the point where they are almost movie quality, having storylines built into the games to really draw the player in when they play. Gone are the days of mindlessly pressing the spin button - you now get a little adventure each time you play!

Mobile gaming

We are far past the days of having to sit at a desktop computer or by a loud, overheating games console - mobile technology has rapidly progressed to the point where players can play almost any game whilst on the go.

This is the ultimate level of convenience. Players can simply whip out their phone no matter where they are and as long as they have internet access, play a few games of whatever takes their fancy.

Many online gaming platforms now integrate HTML5 technology into their games, meaning that the games play perfectly no matter what sized screen they are played on. Whether you play on a full-sized desktop or your mobile phone, you're always getting the same great games. HTML 5 is a huge benefit to the industry, it saves so much time and effort for the user, allowing you to do anything online without the need for aggravating plugins and other software.

Artificial intelligence

AI has revolutionized the world - it has applications in pretty much every industry you can think of. One of those industries is of course the world of online casinos.

Using algorithms devised by coding geniuses, casinos can analyse what games are enjoyed by which players and then recommend other games that the player may enjoy. This level of personalisation really helps players with in-game choices, saving them valuable time sifting through games.

Gaming sites have also used AI to great effect in customer service chatbots. If a player has a basic query or problem, the bot can handle the situation, again saving time for the player whilst also saving the company manpower - a straight win-win.

Gamification

Gamification is a concept that all the best games have integrated from role-playing video games and allows companies to have a progress system in place - such as an XP bar with a level-up system.

Not only does this give players something to aim for when they play, but it also allows them to win various prizes for leveling up. Take Call of Duty, for example, you can level up your weapons and your overall rank, and this keeps players entertained.

These elements add a whole new level of depth to games that were never there before, helping create more loyal players who stay on the games for longer.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto has caused a storm in the world of finance for a while now and it wasn't long before some gaming platforms, like online casinos, got into the hype. There are many new casinos popping up that are purely crypto-based, taking payments and dishing out winnings in a number of different cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Bitcoin.

These cryptocurrencies allow for incredible levels of privacy - something that was an issue for online casinos for a long time. They also enable players access to casinos that don't currently accept or payout in their national currency.

The Blockchain

Finally, we have the blockchain. Still, in its relative infancy, the blockchain has been used as a level of transparency in games. Players can use it to check the results of games, making sure the result is fair and everything is above board. This is known as being 'provably fair.

The blockchain has also seen the emergence of a few blockchain-specific games, such as Crash and Tower. These games have been created in unison with blockchain tech, a captivating look at what's to come in the future, in this ever-changing industry.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)