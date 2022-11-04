Left Menu

Scoreboard: T20WC; AUS vs AFG

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:03 IST
Scoreboard: T20WC; AUS vs AFG
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan here on Friday.

Australia Innings: David Warner b Naveen-ul-Haq 25 Cameron Green c Gulbadin b Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 Mitchell Marsh c Gurbaz b Mujeeb 45 Steven Smith lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 4 Marcus Stoinis c Usman Ghani b Rashid Khan 25 Glenn Maxwell not out 54 Matthew Wade b Fazalhaq Farooqi 6 Pat Cummins c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq 0 Kane Richardson run out (Naveen-ul-Haq) 1 Adam Zampa not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-2) 4 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 168 Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 50-2, 54-3, 86-4, 139-5, 155-6, 156-7, 159-8 Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-29-2, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-42-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-21-3, Gulbadin Naib 3-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-14-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022