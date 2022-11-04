Scoreboard: T20WC; AUS vs AFG

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan here on Friday.

Australia Innings: David Warner b Naveen-ul-Haq 25 Cameron Green c Gulbadin b Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 Mitchell Marsh c Gurbaz b Mujeeb 45 Steven Smith lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 4 Marcus Stoinis c Usman Ghani b Rashid Khan 25 Glenn Maxwell not out 54 Matthew Wade b Fazalhaq Farooqi 6 Pat Cummins c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq 0 Kane Richardson run out (Naveen-ul-Haq) 1 Adam Zampa not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-2) 4 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 168 Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 50-2, 54-3, 86-4, 139-5, 155-6, 156-7, 159-8 Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-29-2, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-42-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-21-3, Gulbadin Naib 3-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-14-0.

