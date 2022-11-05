Left Menu

Apple to expand live TV advertising around new soccer deal -Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is preparing to expand its advertising network for live television as part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The iPhone maker is in talks with advertising partners and MLS sponsors in advance of the launch next February about airing advertisements during soccer games and related shows, according to the report.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 03:35 IST
Apple to expand live TV advertising around new soccer deal -Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is preparing to expand its advertising network for live television as part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The iPhone maker is in talks with advertising partners and MLS sponsors in advance of the launch next February about airing advertisements during soccer games and related shows, according to the report. Apple declined to comment. Earlier this year, MLS and Apple TV announced a partnership that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade. The deal was reported to be worth about $2.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022