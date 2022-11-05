Apple to expand live TV advertising around new soccer deal -Bloomberg News
Apple Inc is preparing to expand its advertising network for live television as part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The iPhone maker is in talks with advertising partners and MLS sponsors in advance of the launch next February about airing advertisements during soccer games and related shows, according to the report.
Apple Inc is preparing to expand its advertising network for live television as part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The iPhone maker is in talks with advertising partners and MLS sponsors in advance of the launch next February about airing advertisements during soccer games and related shows, according to the report. Apple declined to comment. Earlier this year, MLS and Apple TV announced a partnership that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade. The deal was reported to be worth about $2.5 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- iPhone
- Bloomberg News
- Apple Inc
- Apple TV
ALSO READ
Maple Diwali Offers: Get iPhone 13 for as low as Rs. 35,900 and MacBook Air M2 at just Rs. 69,900
ATM fraud gang which siphoned Rs 60 lakh busted with 3 arrests: Delhi Police
Apple confirms release date for iOS 16.1
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer