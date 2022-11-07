Left Menu

Kochi to host 18th international telemedicine conference

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Science, and Dr. Rethan Kelkar, the IT Secretary of Kerala, will also attend the event, Amrita hospital said in a release.TELEMEDICON 2022 is an annual global conference for healthcare professionals, providers, health insurance providers, online pharmacy chains, industrialists, academic scientists, research scholars and scientists, medical and engineering stakeholders from various fields of telemedicine, telehealth, e-health, m-health, and digital health across the world meet.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:42 IST
Kochi to host 18th international telemedicine conference
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The 18th International Telemedicine Conference, organised by the Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) in association with TSI Kerala Chapter will be held here from November 10-12.

Organisers said the three-day event which expects to bring together more than 200 scientists and academic scholars from India and around the world, would be held at the Amrita hospital here.

''S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, will be the chief guest and will deliberate on how the latest technologies improve telemedicine facilities in our country. Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Science, and Dr. Rethan Kelkar, the IT Secretary of Kerala, will also attend the event,'' Amrita hospital said in a release.

TELEMEDICON 2022 is an annual global conference for healthcare professionals, providers, health insurance providers, online pharmacy chains, industrialists, academic scientists, research scholars and scientists, medical and engineering stakeholders from various fields of telemedicine, telehealth, e-health, m-health, and digital health across the world meet. The conference is held in collaboration with government agencies, private organisations, and national and international professional societies. ''The core theme of the event 'Strengthening Health Systems Through Sustainable Telemedicine and Digital Health' puts forward a platform to pool ideas to spearhead the growth of telemedicine in the right direction, as the future of both telemedicine and the front runners of telemedicine holds immense potential,'' the release said. The conference aims to build platforms involving healthcare regulators, health funding authorities, service providers, and international experts. It said the dignitaries will explore emerging telehealth models, breakthrough technologies, examine new telehealth models, and entrepreneurship. The conference will also highlight the socioeconomic impact of telehealth on healthcare access and equity. The event's highlights include scientific sessions on topics like Space Telemedicine programmes, telehealth tourism, AI-based telehealth systems, tele homecare, IOMT, AR, and VR. The event will also hold a session to discuss Legal practices on Telemedicine lead by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022