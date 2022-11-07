Left Menu

Protean takes its e-gov capabilities to international markets

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:49 IST
Mumbai-headquartered Protean eGov Technologies is internationally promoting its expertise in digital public infrastructure and innovative citizen centric e-governance solutions, exporting India-gained experiences.

“In the space of healthcare, we expect to implement the India Health Stack including CoWIN as an open source technology implementation through bilateral G2G agreements for a number of emerging economies that have planned out digitization programmes,” said Protean Managing Director and CEO Suresh Sethi.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Singapore Fintech Festival held November 2-4, 2022.

Protean is in an advanced stage of discussion to take this stack to a South American country using its 25 years of experience of collaboration in e-governance and working experience with the Indian government, he said.

“The company has also received significant interest from countries in other emerging markets like Africa and Asia for the India Health Stack which is seen as one of the best in the world,” he said.

The success of the CoWIN model is noted for having handled 200 crore vaccinations during the pandemic.

“We are taking our e-governance capabilities that enabled national transformation in the spaces of taxation, social security and national identity to international markets. These are stacks that we have worked on in close collaboration with the Indian government,” he elaborated.

At home, Protean is also working on national-scale projects involving digital commerce and mobility. ''These are areas we are working on very closely both with the government and enterprises,” Sethi told PTI.

The company’s core strength lies in not just enabling technology, but also providing the necessary interventions for ecosystem creation and adoption of new technologies and business models, he said.

