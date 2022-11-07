Ascendion to hire 1,000 engineers in India over next 12 months
Ascendion CEO Karthik Krishnamurthy claimed that the companys new model for engineering and talent transformation is in demand by every enterprise ready to embrace the true future of work. We know this because over the recent past, we have grown Ascendions teams and engineering capabilities faster than market competitors.
IT company Ascendion plans to hire 1,000 engineers in India over the next 12 months, the company said on Monday.
The firm delivers software engineering and talent transformation solutions that focus on user experience, cloud, digital platforms, data and insight, and practical applications of the metaverse.
Ascendion said that it is committed to ''double its headcount in India to 2,000 employees over the next 12 months''. Ascendion CEO Karthik Krishnamurthy claimed that the company's new model for engineering and talent transformation is in demand by every enterprise ready to embrace the true future of work. ''We know this because over the recent past, we have grown Ascendion's teams and engineering capabilities faster than market competitors. This is why we are committing to at least double our headcount in India in 2023,'' Krishnamurthy added.
