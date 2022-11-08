BUZZ-Q2 Holdings plummets on revenue forecast cut after Q3 miss

** Shares of cloud-based digital solutions firm Q2 Holdings down 20.6% at $21 in premarket trade ** Cuts FY adj rev forecast to $568.0 mln-$570.0 mln from $577.5 mln-$581.5 mln, missing Wall Street est of $579.3 mln - Refinitiv data

** Posts Q3 loss of 48 cents/shr, while analysts expected a profit of 4 cents/shr ** Q3 revenue of $144.8 mln also below its own expectations due to lower-than-expected discretionary services and transactional revenue

** At least six brokerages cut the target price on QTWO; current median PT is $37.50 ** Stock has fallen ~67% YTD, as of last close

Also Read: Rajasthan approves Rs 36 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 govt-run residential schools

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)