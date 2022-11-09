North Korea fires ballistic missile -South Korea military
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 12:18 IST
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Wednesday, but no further details, such as the projectile's flight range, were immediately available.
The launch is the latest in a record year of missile testing by the North, including an ICBM test last week, at a time of growing fears that Pyongyang could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICBM
- South Korea's
- Pyongyang
- North Korea
- east coast
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Some of South Korea's major disasters and accidents
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151
South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151
PM Modi expresses deep anguish over South Korea's worst stampede
Singer Lee Jihan killed in South Korea's deadly Halloween stampede