MALAYSIAN COMPANIES TO SHOWCASE AT ACETECH MUMBAI 2022, THE LEADING BUILDING MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION SHOW IN INDIA

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) through its Mumbai office will be coordinating the participation of eight (8) Malaysian companies in ACETECH Mumbai from 10-13 November, 2022. ACETECH is the largest annual exhibition in India on architecture, construction, engineering, building materials and related sectors. Besides Mumbai, the exhibition also runs in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

This year marks MATRADE's first presence in ACETECH Mumbai after its participation in ACETECH Delhi in 2018. The objective of the participation of Malaysian companies is to build a business relationship between Malaysian and India businesses. The ACETECH series of events annually attracts over 2,800 exhibitors (combined) and showcase the latest products, technologies and services available in the market.

According to Mr. Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri, MATRADE's Trade Consul in Mumbai, during the event the Malaysian companies will be showcasing construction and building materials including resin flooring, panel tanks, plastic pellets and sanitary ware. In addition, services related to accredited certification, testing laboratory and green building consultancy will also be promoted at the exhibition.

He also added that among the South Asian countries, India is Malaysia's largest trading partner, export destination and source of import. Malaysia's total trade with India grew by 26% to USD16.82 billion in 2021. ''Hence, the participation in ACETECH will help promote Malaysian products and services as well as brands in India. Malaysia and India can complement each other in terms of its trade engagements through trade agreement,'' said Mr Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri.

The construction sector in India boasts vast potential as the government plans for supporting infrastructure development in the country as a driver for economic growth. The government of India has estimated a GDP growth rate of around 9% in 2022, and more than 7% in 2023, making India one of the fastest growing developing economies in the world.

MATRADE has been playing a strategic role in developing and promoting Malaysia's exports to the world, including India. It aims to promote, assist and develop Malaysia's external trade with particular emphasis on the export of manufactured and semi-manufactured products as well as services sector.

In this regard, Consulate General of Malaysia in Mumbai encourages India and Malaysian companies to leverage on MATRADE's office here. Malaysian exporters and India business community kindly contact MATRADE Mumbai at mumbai@matrade.gov.my to get more info about the programme or any other enquiries pertaining to Malaysian products and services.

Issued by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) on Tuesday, 8 November 2022

