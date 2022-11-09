Iran tells Saudis its 'strategy of patience' not guaranteed to continue -Fars

Iran's intelligence minister told its arch regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategy of patience", according to semi-official Fars news agency.

"Until now, Iran has adopted a strategy of patience with firm rationality, but it does not give any guarantee for the continuation of this in case of hostilities," Fars quoted Esmail Khatib as saying. "If Iran decides to retaliate and punish, glass palaces will crumble and these countries will not experience stability anymore," Khatib added.

Last week Iran denied that it posed a threat to Saudi Arabia after the Wall Street Journal reported that Riyadh had shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

