FACTBOX-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects

So far, Republicans have won 206 seats in the 435-seat House and Democrats have won 187 seats, Edison projected. Edison projected that Democrats had picked up one Senate seat, after calling Pennsylvania for John Fetterman, with 31 of 35 races called.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 02:40 IST
Republicans have picked up a net ten seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 42 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. For House races, Edison Research is tracking the net number of seats that flip from one party to another, as opposed to the net gain or loss of overall seats by either party.

The number of flips does not take into account seven new seats created during congressional redistricting and two races in which an incumbent Democrat and an incumbent Republican are facing each other due to redistricting. So far, Republicans have won 206 seats in the 435-seat House and Democrats have won 187 seats, Edison projected.

Edison projected that Democrats had picked up one Senate seat, after calling Pennsylvania for John Fetterman, with 31 of 35 races called. Coming into the night, Republicans needed to pick up one Senate seat to capture control of the chamber.

